Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley



Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists. In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.

