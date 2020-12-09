Global  
 

Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus. Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.” According to an online obituary,...
