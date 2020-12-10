US sanctions Chinese triad boss 'Broken Tooth' Wan Kuok Koi
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The US Treasury blacklisted Wan Kuok Koi — leader of the 14K triad organized crime group — and three entities owned or controlled by him. Wan had expanded his operations through China's Belt and Road initiative, it said.
