US sanctions Chinese triad boss 'Broken Tooth' Wan Kuok Koi

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The US Treasury blacklisted Wan Kuok Koi — leader of the 14K triad organized crime group — and three entities owned or controlled by him. Wan had expanded his operations through China's Belt and Road initiative, it said.
 The United States on Wednesday (December 9) slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

