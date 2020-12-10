Global  
 

New ESPN/ABC television deal with give SEC even more resources to dominate college sports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Southeastern Conference football games will air exclusively on ABC and ESPN starting in 2024. The deal will only add to the conference's revenue gap.
