Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19WENN.com Comedienne and talk show host Ellen Degeneres has tested positive for COVID-19. Production on her U.S. daytime series, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been shut...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19 00:50

 Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host took to Twitter to announce her diagnosis on Thursday. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19, Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy...

Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for COVID-19

 Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19 but adds, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now." CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
CBS News

TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

 Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
BBC News

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay ... but she wants to give everyone she's been in close contact with a heads..
TMZ.com

India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

 India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
IndiaTimes

Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus risk

 China's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19 and her show will be paused until January, Emma Stone is set to star in a new Showtime comedy and SNL star Chloe Fineman revealed how Timothee Chalamet..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:24Published
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a new social media post, Ellen DeGeneres revealed to her followers that she has contracted COVID-19.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19, 'Ellen' show pauses production till next year [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19, 'Ellen' show pauses production till next year

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest big name to test positive for COVID-19. Her TV show has halted production until January.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published

