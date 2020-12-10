Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19
WENN.com Comedienne and talk show host Ellen Degeneres has tested positive for COVID-19. Production on her U.S. daytime series, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been shut...
Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for COVID-19Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19 but adds, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now." CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
CBS News
TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
BBC News
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay ... but she wants to give everyone she's been in close contact with a heads..
TMZ.com
India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infectionsIndia recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
IndiaTimes
Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus riskChina's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews
