Ellen DeGeneres left in ‘excruciating’ pain after COVID-19 diagnosis

PinkNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres revealed Wednesday (16 December) that she is on the mend after testing positive for the coronavirus, but felt “excruciating pain” before. In a video posted to Twitter, the host of the eponymous The Ellen DeGeneres Show gave an update on her health after she announced last week she was sickened...
