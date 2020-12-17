Ellen DeGeneres left in ‘excruciating’ pain after COVID-19 diagnosis
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres revealed Wednesday (16 December) that she is on the mend after testing positive for the coronavirus, but felt “excruciating pain” before. In a video posted to Twitter, the host of the eponymous The Ellen DeGeneres Show gave an update on her health after she announced last week she was sickened...
