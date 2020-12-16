Tom Cruise Erupts at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Crew Over Lapse in COVID Protocols: ‘You’re F–ing Gone!’ (Audio) Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Tom Cruise screamed at the crew on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” for breaking COVID-19 protocols during shooting in London and was caught on tape shouting that they’d be “f—ing gone” if he found other lapses again.



Cruise, who is a producer on “Mission: Impossible 7,” can be heard in audio obtained by the British newspaper The Sun, going on an intense tirade. He said that the work they’re doing is “the gold standard” that the rest of the industry is basing its safety protocols on. He threatened to fire anyone breaking protocol again.



“They are back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” Cruise shouted. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone.”



*Also Read:* Tom Cruise Takes a Joy Ride Atop a Speeding Train Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7'



In another part of the clip, Cruise said, “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down … We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”



The Sun says that 50 different crew members overheard the rant and that it took place after Cruise saw two crew members failing to social distance at a computer screen on set.



A representative for Cruise did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Also Read:* Herbert F. Solow, TV Exec Behind 'Star Trek' and 'Mission: Impossible,' Dies at 89



“Mission: Impossible 7” resumed production this fall and shot in Italy, Norway and now London.



The paper also reported that Tom Cruise had discussions with director Christopher McQuarrie on safety protocols for “Mission: Impossible 7” back in October and that Cruise personally paid for a cruise ship where cast and crew can isolate.



Tom Cruise screamed at the crew on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" for breaking COVID-19 protocols during shooting in London and was caught on tape shouting that they'd be "f—ing gone" if he found other lapses again.Cruise, who is a producer on "Mission: Impossible 7," can be heard in audio obtained by the British newspaper The Sun, going on an intense tirade. He said that the work they're doing is "the gold standard" that the rest of the industry is basing its safety protocols on. He threatened to fire anyone breaking protocol again."They are back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we're doing," Cruise shouted. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f—ing gone."*Also Read:* Tom Cruise Takes a Joy Ride Atop a Speeding Train Filming 'Mission: Impossible 7'In another part of the clip, Cruise said, "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down … We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f—ing gone."The Sun says that 50 different crew members overheard the rant and that it took place after Cruise saw two crew members failing to social distance at a computer screen on set.A representative for Cruise did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.*Also Read:* Herbert F. Solow, TV Exec Behind 'Star Trek' and 'Mission: Impossible,' Dies at 89"Mission: Impossible 7" resumed production this fall and shot in Italy, Norway and now London.The paper also reported that Tom Cruise had discussions with director Christopher McQuarrie on safety protocols for "Mission: Impossible 7" back in October and that Cruise personally paid for a cruise ship where cast and crew can isolate.

