What It’s Really Like On Set Of ‘Mission: Impossible’ After Tom Cruise’s Major Meltdown

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Just because Tom Cruise is the top gun, doesn’t mean his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members have to like him. Staffers on set of his latest action-packed picture have been “walking on eggshells” ever since Cruise, 58, went coastal after seeing two crew members break COVID-19 guidelines. “They believe it had a lot to do Read More
 Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

