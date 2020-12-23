What It’s Really Like On Set Of ‘Mission: Impossible’ After Tom Cruise’s Major Meltdown
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Just because Tom Cruise is the top gun, doesn’t mean his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members have to like him. Staffers on set of his latest action-packed picture have been “walking on eggshells” ever since Cruise, 58, went coastal after seeing two crew members break COVID-19 guidelines. “They believe it had a lot to do Read More
Do not mess with Tom Cruise! The actor had a meltdown while on set of Mission: Impossible 7 and yelled at the crew if they were to breach quarantine. After the... OK! Magazine Also reported by •The Wrap •Lainey Gossip •FOXNews.com •CBC.ca •Just Jared
Actor Tom Cruise lost his chill and had a meltdown on the Mission: Impossible 7 set when he blasted crew members if they were to breach quarantine rules, and now... OK! Magazine Also reported by •Lainey Gossip •Just Jared