Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ COVID-19 Rant Was ‘for Publicity’

Radar Online Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Speaking out! Leah Remini responded to Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible 7 COVID-19 set rant and claimed that the entire thing was “all for publicity.” “Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person,” the King of Queens alum, 50, told anti-Scientology site The Underground Bunker in a statement published on Read More
News video: George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’ 01:19

 George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’. Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19 protocols. . He weighed in on the now-viral audio during a promotional interview with Howard...

