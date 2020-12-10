Global  
 

Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered two Russian spies

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered two Russian spiesTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands' science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries. The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have...
Netherlands expels two Russians after uncovering 'espionage network'

 They are accused of targeting the high-tech sector and building a "substantial network of sources".
