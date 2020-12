Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered two Russian spies

Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

THE HAGUE Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands' science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries. The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have...