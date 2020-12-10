Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered two Russian spies
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands' science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries. The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands' science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries. The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dutch people Germanic ethnic group native to the Netherlands
Netherlands Country in Western Europe
Netherlands expels two Russians after uncovering 'espionage network'They are accused of targeting the high-tech sector and building a "substantial network of sources".
BBC News
Explosions hit three Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Netherlands: Explosions hit three Polish supermarkets with the same name
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:10Published
The Hague City and municipality in South Holland, Netherlands
Climate change activists take energy giant Shell to court in The Hague over emissions
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:36Published
Kosovo's president detained in The Hague over war crimes charges
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:53Published
General Intelligence and Security Service
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources