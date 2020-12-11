Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults. ......
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sanofi/GSK announce delay in COVID-19 vaccine after interim results show low immune response in older peopleThe companies said in a joint statement a study with the improved vaccine will start in February 2021 and be available by the end of next year.
USATODAY.com
GSK, Sanofi COVID vaccine effort: Late 2021, companies sayGlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said they are seeking to improve the shot's effectiveness in older people.
CBS News
Strong earnings help stocks regain poise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
