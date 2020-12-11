Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Arizona expected to receive 383,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by end of year

Arizona expected to receive 383,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by end of year 02:19

 Arizona is expected to receive 383,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the year, but will everyone want to take it?

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

Sanofi/GSK announce delay in COVID-19 vaccine after interim results show low immune response in older people

 The companies said in a joint statement a study with the improved vaccine will start in February 2021 and be available by the end of next year.
USATODAY.com

GSK, Sanofi COVID vaccine effort: Late 2021, companies say

 GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said they are seeking to improve the shot's effectiveness in older people.
CBS News
Strong earnings help stocks regain poise [Video]

Strong earnings help stocks regain poise

After a big slide the day before, European stocks opened with gains on Thursday, helped by stronger than expected results from firms including VW, Shell and Sanofi. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline British pharmaceutical company

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic [Video]

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:41Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Approved, North Texas Prepares [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Approved, North Texas Prepares

As states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic, a new poll finds only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:54Published
COVID-19 Reality Check: Vaccine Won't Immediately End Pandemic [Video]

COVID-19 Reality Check: Vaccine Won't Immediately End Pandemic

Credit: WMGTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021

Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021 France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej TimesCBS NewsSeattlePI.com

GSK and Sanofi delay the expected rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine until late 2021 because of an insufficient response in older people. The US has ordered 100 million doses.

 Pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said they would improve their formulation and start new COVID-19 vaccine studies in February.
Business Insider