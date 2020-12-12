Tigray conflict: First aid convoy reaches capital of region hit by fighting
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () The first aid convoy has arrived in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray State, 10 days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said humanitarian organisations would have "unimpeded, sustained and secure access" to areas under its control.
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..