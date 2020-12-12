Watch live: Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn state's election
Trump's legal team is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in one of his last efforts to overturn the election results after a string of legal defeats.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy gameThe president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College voteAs many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
USATODAY.com
In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s LossThe pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court The highest court in the U.S. state of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump caseThe high court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request Friday.
CBS News
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuitThe action comes two days after Trump asked the justices to revoke the certification of a contest he lost by nearly 21,000 votes.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources