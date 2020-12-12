Global  
 

Watch live: Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn state's election

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Trump's legal team is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in one of his last efforts to overturn the election results after a string of legal defeats.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

 Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback [Video]

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

 The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
USATODAY.com

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
USATODAY.com

In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s Loss

 The pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Wisconsin Supreme Court The highest court in the U.S. state of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump case

 The high court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request Friday.
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit

 The action comes two days after Trump asked the justices to revoke the certification of a contest he lost by nearly 21,000 votes.
USATODAY.com

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published
NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online [Video]

NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:26Published
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Trump Lawsuit Appeal

 The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear arguments over the weekend on President Donald Trump's state lawsuit seeking to...
Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video)

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video) Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas...
The Wrap

Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected...
CBS News