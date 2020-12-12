Global  
 

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five college football game

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game Saturday against Tennessee.
