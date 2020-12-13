Global  
 

Canada Soccer condemns 'hateful' racist comments made toward Alphonso Davies, Jordyn Huitema

CBC.ca Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning 'hateful' racist comments directed toward Canadian soccer stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship.
