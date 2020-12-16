Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Texas joins California as only states with 1.5M cases; FDA approves first at-home COVID test; 303K US deaths

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
FDA OKs first at-home, over-the-counter COVID test. Kansas mayor resigns after backlash for supporting mask mandate. 303K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electors

 Texas presidential electors convened in Austin on Monday to cast their votes for Donald Trump — and also condemn the Supreme Court.
Oracle founder Larry Ellison opts for Hawaii over Texas when software giant moves HQ from Silicon Valley

 Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison plans to work via Zoom from Hawaii when the software giant moves its headquarters to Texas.
Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

 President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support..
Startup Astra reaches space for the first time — but barely misses orbit

 Astra’s rocket launching from Alaska in September | Image: Astra

Astra, a California-based startup aimed at launching small satellites, successfully..
‘This Was Coming Full Circle’

 Wednesday: The intensive care nurse who was the first person in California to get a vaccine dose talks about the experience.
New analysis shows Moderna vaccine is at least 94% effective

 By the end of the week, the U.S. could have two approved COVID-19 vaccines. The first, by Pfizer, is already being administered to frontline health care workers..
Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws [Video]

Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws

Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.

California distributes 5,000 body bags as COVID deaths mounts

 Hospitals are filling up so fast in the state that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses.
Eye Opener: FDA clears path for second COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA says a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Moderna, appears to be safe and effective. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized..
FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients [Video]

FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a 54-page staff report on December 15th.

Kansas mayor resigns following backlash to USA TODAY story on city's mask mandate, citing phone and email threats

 Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw pressed for a mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then resigned after threats from residents, she said.
 
Supreme Court rebuffs bid to revive Kansas voting law

 The dispute involved a 2011 law that requires people registering for the first time to vote in Kansas to prove they are U.S. citizens.
Kansas Mayor Resigns Over Mask Mandate Threats

 A western Kansas mayor announced Tuesday that she is resigning, effective immediately, because of threats she has received after she publicly supported a mask...
DaJuan Gordon notches first career double-double as K-State beats Iowa State 74-65

DaJuan Gordon notches first career double-double as K-State beats Iowa State 74-65 DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points as Kansas State turned aside a late Iowa State surge 74-65 Tuesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.
