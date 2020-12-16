Global  
 

Thanks to Pete Buttigieg, O'Hare Airport is now calling itself a 'place of romance'

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Pete Buttigieg, chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to head his transportation department, has already given O'Hare Airport a publicity boost.
Biden boasts Cabinet picks as "representative"

 President-elect Joe Biden continued his goal of building "the most representative of any cabinet in American history," by nominating former rival Pete Buttigieg,..
USATODAY.com

Buttigieg makes history as Biden cabinet pick

 Pete Buttigieg is making history as the first openly gay person nominated to a cabinet post as President-elect Joe Biden choice to lead the Transportation..
USATODAY.com
'The eyes of history are on this appointment' -Buttigieg [Video]

'The eyes of history are on this appointment' -Buttigieg

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednedsay formally introduced former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation, adding to what is shaping up to be the most diverse Cabinet in U.S. history.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Pete Buttigieg: 'Eyes of history' on LGBT appointment to Biden cabinet

 Pete Buttigieg is the first openly LGBT cabinet member to be sent for confirmation by the US Senate.
BBC News

Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary

 Mr. Biden announced top members of his economic team this week.
CBS News

