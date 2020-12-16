Global  
 

'Very sad' Hilary Duff reveals a 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot isn't happening. Here's why.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Hilary Duff announced the highly-anticipated "Lizzie McGuire" reboot on Disney+ "isn't going to happen." Here's why.
