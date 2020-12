You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NEWS OF THE WEEK: Hilary Duff expecting third child



The Lizzie McGuire star and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, will welcome the new addition to their family next year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on November 1, 2020 Hilary Duff expecting third child



The Lizzie McGuire star and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, will welcome the new addition to their family next year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Hilary Duff Announces 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is Officially Done - Here's Why The Lizzie McGuire reboot is officially done, Hilary Duff just revealed. If you don’t know, Disney+ announced last August that they were reviving the hit...

Just Jared 1 hour ago



‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Not Moving Forward at Disney Plus The planned “Lizzie McGuire” revival is officially dead at Disney Plus. Series star Hilary Duff made the announcement on Instagram on...

Upworthy 1 hour ago