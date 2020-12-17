Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghanistan conflict: Top US general meets Taliban negotiators, report says

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Gen Mark Milley is said to have met them twice in Doha to seek a reduction in violence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Afghanistan as cold season sets in [Video]

COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Afghanistan as cold season sets in

Millions pledged in aid to deliver vaccine offer little comfort as officials struggle to put in basic containment moves.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:03Published

Afghan forces are on defensive, says former ambassador

 On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann about national security interests amid the change in..
CBS News

Afghanistan: Kabul governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on car

 Mahboobullah Mohebi is the latest of several officials, journalists and activists to be targeted.
BBC News
Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

"Sticky bombs" kill 2 Afghan officials amid wave of assassinations

 Violence has raged across the country, but particularly around the capital, since the Taliban and the government launched peace talks in September.
CBS News

Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion

 Dozens of Taliban fighters were killed in fierce overnight fighting between Afghan forces and militants who attacked multiple checkpoints in the insurgent..
WorldNews

Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

 Kandahar [Afghhanistan], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have..
WorldNews

At UN, India highlights violence committed by Taliban in Afghanistan; reiterates calls for ceasefire

 Peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, and we call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, India has said.
DNA

Mark Milley Mark Milley 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff


Doha Doha Capital of Qatar

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights [Video]

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF SKYLINES AND PEOPLE IN THE CITIES OF DOHA, QATAR AND RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA WHICH WERE SELECTED TO HOST THE 2030 AND 2034 ASIAN GAMES

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:46Published
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote [Video]

Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote

Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh will host the 2034 edition, Olympic Council of Asia announced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition [Video]

Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition

Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh will host the 2034 edition, Olympic Council of Asia announced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:16Published

Afghan gov't, Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talks

 ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban have agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in peace talks now underway in Qatar,..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
'Taliban violence must come down' - US Gen Miller [Video]

'Taliban violence must come down' - US Gen Miller

In a rare interview US General Scott Miller says that the violence in Afghanistan must stop, as the US prepapres to withdraw in May 2021.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Four Reasons The Taliban Are Reluctant To Declare Ceasefire – OpEd

Four Reasons The Taliban Are Reluctant To Declare Ceasefire – OpEd The intra-Afghan peace talks entered a crucial phase in Doha after making progress in two areas last week. First, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews

21-Point Code Of Conduct Hailed As Breakthrough In Afghan Peace Talks

21-Point Code Of Conduct Hailed As Breakthrough In Afghan Peace Talks By Tahir Khan and Ayesha Tanzeem Negotiation teams from the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to refer differences in interpretation of Sharia...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.comVOA NewsWorldNews

Qureshi Backs Taliban Increasing Violence in Afghanistan

 (MENAFN - Khaama Press) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Taliban are not to be blamed solely for the escal...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •WorldNewsZee News