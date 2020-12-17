Afghanistan conflict: Top US general meets Taliban negotiators, report says
Gen Mark Milley is said to have met them twice in Doha to seek a reduction in violence.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Afghanistan as cold season sets in
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:03Published
Afghan forces are on defensive, says former ambassadorOn "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann about national security interests amid the change in..
CBS News
Afghanistan: Kabul governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on carMahboobullah Mohebi is the latest of several officials, journalists and activists to be targeted.
BBC News
Trump revives threat to veto defense bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan
"Sticky bombs" kill 2 Afghan officials amid wave of assassinationsViolence has raged across the country, but particularly around the capital, since the Taliban and the government launched peace talks in September.
CBS News
Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastionDozens of Taliban fighters were killed in fierce overnight fighting between Afghan forces and militants who attacked multiple checkpoints in the insurgent..
WorldNews
Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killedKandahar [Afghhanistan], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have..
WorldNews
At UN, India highlights violence committed by Taliban in Afghanistan; reiterates calls for ceasefirePeace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, and we call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, India has said.
DNA
Mark Milley 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Doha Capital of Qatar
Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46Published
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:16Published
Afghan gov't, Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talksISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban have agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in peace talks now underway in Qatar,..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources