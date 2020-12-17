Afghanistan conflict: Top US general meets Taliban negotiators, report says

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill



U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

