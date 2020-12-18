Global  
 

'You let them put the fear on you': Van Morrison teams with Eric Clapton for anti-lockdown song

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Proceeds from "Stand and Deliver" will go to Van Morrison's Save Live Music campaign benefitting those in the music industry in the UK and Ireland.
