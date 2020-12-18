'You let them put the fear on you': Van Morrison teams with Eric Clapton for anti-lockdown song

Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year



The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.

