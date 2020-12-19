737 Max: Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in test after crashes
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
US Senate investigators find problems with tests conducted in the wake of two deadly crashes.
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
FAA and Boeing manipulated 737 Max tests during recertificationPhoto by Mike Siegel / Pool / Getty Images
Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) worked together to manipulate 737 Max recertification..
The Verge
'Cooking the virus': New study shows what temps disinfect airplane cockpit surfacesHeat can be an effective way to disinfect cockpit surfaces, a study by the University of Arizona and Boeing shows. Here's how hot it has to get.
USATODAY.com
Boeing's $150m Orion contract win a boost for New Zealand's allies, analyst saysA defence analyst says a new surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft training deal with Boeing should boost New Zealand's military credibility in years..
New Zealand Herald
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:28Published
