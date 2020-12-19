Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

737 Max: Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in test after crashes

BBC News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
US Senate investigators find problems with tests conducted in the wake of two deadly crashes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

FAA and Boeing manipulated 737 Max tests during recertification

 Photo by Mike Siegel / Pool / Getty Images

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) worked together to manipulate 737 Max recertification..
The Verge

'Cooking the virus': New study shows what temps disinfect airplane cockpit surfaces

 Heat can be an effective way to disinfect cockpit surfaces, a study by the University of Arizona and Boeing shows. Here's how hot it has to get.
USATODAY.com

Boeing's $150m Orion contract win a boost for New Zealand's allies, analyst says

 A defence analyst says a new surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft training deal with Boeing should boost New Zealand's military credibility in years..
New Zealand Herald
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes [Video]

Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes

[NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published

You Might Like