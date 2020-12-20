Global  
 

Clemson rolls to another ACC championship and sends warning to playoff field

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The 34-10 win against Notre Dame for the ACC championship showcased the power of a complete Clemson team heading into the College Football Playoff.
