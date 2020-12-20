Clemson rolls to another ACC championship and sends warning to playoff field
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The 34-10 win against Notre Dame for the ACC championship showcased the power of a complete Clemson team heading into the College Football Playoff.
The 34-10 win against Notre Dame for the ACC championship showcased the power of a complete Clemson team heading into the College Football Playoff.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Clemson University University in South Carolina, United States
University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:52Published
College Football Playoff
Sermon carries No. 4 Ohio State past No. 14 Northwestern for another Big Ten titleNo. 4 Ohio State enhanced its College Football Playoff credentials by beating Northwestern with a late rally for its fourth Big Ten title in row.
USATODAY.com
Five games in Week 15 that will impact the College Football PlayoffWeek 15 brings another interesting schedule. Here are the five games with the biggest College Football Playoff impact.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources