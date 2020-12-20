Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp draws anger and mockery after attending White House Christmas party amid Trump attacks
Since the election, Trump has called Kemp a "fool," a "clown," a "RINO," one of the nation's worst governors, and declared him "finished as governor."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brian Kemp 83rd Governor of Georgia
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and PerdueVirginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News
Ad Spending Soars in Georgia Races With Stakes Far Beyond GeorgiaWith control of the Senate up for grabs, the two Georgia runoff races have come to feel more like national elections than statewide ones.
NYTimes.com
COVID vaccines provide glimmer of hope as surge continues nationwideCBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia on the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBS News
A Conservative Justice in Wisconsin Says He Followed the Law, Not the PoliticsLike officials in Arizona and Georgia, Justice Brian Hagedorn is a longtime Republican who is now under fire for ruling against President Trump’s challenges to..
NYTimes.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Klain faults Trump administration for mixed messages on hackKlain said there have been different messages coming from the White House, secretary of state and President Trump's Twitter feed.
CBS News
Transcript: Ron Klain on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Ron Klain, Incoming White House Chief of Staff to President-elect Biden, that aired Sunday, December 13, 2020,..
CBS News
Biden chief of staff Ron Klain faults Trump administration for mixed messages on hackRon Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, says the government needs to present a united front in responding to the recent cyberattack.
CBS News
Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports sayFormer national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32Published
US election: Donald Trump discusses martial law with Michael FlynnPresident Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, The..
New Zealand Herald
Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Surgeon General Jerome Adams cites antibody treatment for Trump's delay in getting vaccineSurgeon General Jerome Adams says the president has a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine, since he was treated with antibodies in October.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources