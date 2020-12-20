Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp draws anger and mockery after attending White House Christmas party amid Trump attacks

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election



On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on overturning the election. "It's really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing," he said. Romney said Trump is leaving Washington "with a whole series of conspiracy theories.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published now