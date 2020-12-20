Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp draws anger and mockery after attending White House Christmas party amid Trump attacks

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp draws anger and mockery after attending White House Christmas party amid Trump attacksSince the election, Trump has called Kemp a "fool," a "clown," a "RINO," one of the nation's worst governors, and declared him "finished as governor."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: White House sources are sounding the alarm about Trump

White House sources are sounding the alarm about Trump 03:46

 Brian Stelter says that recent leaks out of Trump’s inner circle indicate that White House sources are deeply concerned about his “delusional” behavior. Rosie Gray says it’s disturbing that “radical fringe ideas,” like the implementation of martial law, are “making their way to the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Kemp Brian Kemp 83rd Governor of Georgia

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue

 Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News

Ad Spending Soars in Georgia Races With Stakes Far Beyond Georgia

 With control of the Senate up for grabs, the two Georgia runoff races have come to feel more like national elections than statewide ones.
NYTimes.com

COVID vaccines provide glimmer of hope as surge continues nationwide

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia on the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBS News

A Conservative Justice in Wisconsin Says He Followed the Law, Not the Politics

 Like officials in Arizona and Georgia, Justice Brian Hagedorn is a longtime Republican who is now under fire for ruling against President Trump’s challenges to..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Klain faults Trump administration for mixed messages on hack

 Klain said there have been different messages coming from the White House, secretary of state and President Trump's Twitter feed.
CBS News

Transcript: Ron Klain on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Ron Klain, Incoming White House Chief of Staff to President-elect Biden, that aired Sunday, December 13, 2020,..
CBS News

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain faults Trump administration for mixed messages on hack

 Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, says the government needs to present a united front in responding to the recent cyberattack.
CBS News

Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports say

 Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S. [Video]

Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S.

U.S. lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

US election: Donald Trump discusses martial law with Michael Flynn

 President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, The..
New Zealand Herald
Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election [Video]

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election

On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on overturning the election. "It's really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing," he said. Romney said Trump is leaving Washington "with a whole series of conspiracy theories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Surgeon General Jerome Adams cites antibody treatment for Trump's delay in getting vaccine

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams says the president has a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine, since he was treated with antibodies in October.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision [Video]

Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision

Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron talks with Brian Stelter about the Post’s surge in digital subscriptions, its plans for new international “hubs,” and the transition from Trump to..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 06:05Published
Romney: GOP has 'strayed' under President Trump [Video]

Romney: GOP has 'strayed' under President Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he wants to fight to change the Republican Party from within rather than leave it entirely.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:01Published
GOP senator: Trump's silence over security hack 'extraordinary' [Video]

GOP senator: Trump's silence over security hack 'extraordinary'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says that the Trump administration’s silence over a massive security breach that targeted US government agencies, private companies and critical infrastructure entities is so..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Donald Trump remains on sidelines

 The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus, a group that includes President Donald...
Zee News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Trump flirts with extremes to overturn election, unnerving palace guard

 Multiple reports say Trump is floating worrisome ideas such as elevating Sidney Powell to special counsel and bringing in military intervention.
Newsday Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Mark Levin Goes After Supreme Court for Refusing to Hear Trump Lawsuits: ‘They Have Done A Grave Disservice’

 Fox News host Mark Levin went after The United States Supreme Court on Sunday night over the high court tossing pro-President Donald Trump election lawsuits...
Mediaite