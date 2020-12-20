Global  
 

Charlie Woods fist pumps just like his dad

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
There's a new character fist-pumping in red. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie debuted together at the PNC Championship this weekend.
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods American professional golfer

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, Sinks Putt and Fist Pumps Like His Dad

 The Tiger Woods like-father-like-son saga continues -- not only does his boy have a natural swing like pops, but he can tap it into the hole like him too ... and..
TMZ.com

Woods and son Charlie, 11, four shots off lead at exhibition event

 Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are four shots off the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Florida.
BBC News

Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie, Sinks an Eagle After Incredible Fairway Shot

 Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, truly is a chip off the old block ... 'cause the kid golfs just like his dad -- and by that, we mean he's leaving crowds absolutely..
TMZ.com
Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true [Video]

Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true

Dustin Johnson felt he was still dreaming after being presented with his greenjacket for winning the Masters by defending champion Tiger Woods. Johnsonrecovered from a somewhat shaky start to card a final round of 68 at AugustaNational and win his second major title by five shots from Cameron Smith andSungjae Im. The world number one’s winning total of 20 under par set a newtournament record, beating the previous best of 18 under set by Woods in 1997and equalled by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Tiger Woods is One Proud Dad While Competing with Son Charlie in PNC Championship 2020

 Charlie Woods is definitely following in dad Tiger Woods‘ footsteps! On Saturday (December 19), the 44-year-old golf pro and his 11-year-old son competed...
Just Jared Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.comNew Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

Social media abuzz with Tiger's son Charlie Woods' swing

 Tiger Woods and his son, 11, were on the practice range together at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •UpworthyESPN

