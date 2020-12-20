Charlie Woods fist pumps just like his dad

Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true



Dustin Johnson felt he was still dreaming after being presented with his greenjacket for winning the Masters by defending champion Tiger Woods. Johnsonrecovered from a somewhat shaky start to card a final round of 68 at AugustaNational and win his second major title by five shots from Cameron Smith andSungjae Im. The world number one’s winning total of 20 under par set a newtournament record, beating the previous best of 18 under set by Woods in 1997and equalled by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published now