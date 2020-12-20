Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sports Personality of the Year: Sgt Matt Ratana wins Unsung Hero award

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Sports Personality of the Year takes a look back at the life and work of Sgt Matt Ratana, winner of the Unsung Hero award, who tragically lost his life in September.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 00:58

 Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcameJordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist [Video]

Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist

Tyson Fury has revealed he has asked his lawyers to help remove him from theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker [Video]

Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says his nomination for Sports Personality OfThe Year is good for the sport. The 44-year-old, regarded by many as snooker’sgreatest player, had never been nominated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Who made the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist? [Video]

Who made the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist?

Take a look at who has been named as the six nominees for the 2020 BBC SportsPersonality of the Year award.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiwi cop Matt Ratana named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero

Kiwi cop Matt Ratana named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero A former New Zealand Police officer killed on the frontline has been awarded the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award.Metropolitan Police Officer Sergeant...
New Zealand Herald