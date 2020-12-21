Global  
 

Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine today

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for struggling Americans, ending a long standoff in Washington with one of the biggest rescue bills in U.S. history.
News video: Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight

Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight 01:52

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on how lawmakers are working towards a funding bill and COVID-19 relief package. Also, the latest on President-Elect Biden's on Congressional Republicans refusal to accept his election victory.

Watch Live: Joe Biden poised to receive COVID vaccine

 Mr. Biden is set to join a growing list of public officials who have shared their experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19 as part of efforts to build..
CBS News

Russia working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine: Russian envoy

 Russia is working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at Dr Reddy's Laboratories for use in India, Russia and other countries, said..
IndiaTimes
UK cut off over new COVID strain [Video]

UK cut off over new COVID strain

[NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit. Soraya Ali reports.

18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges

 Countries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new, highly-transmissable COVID strain has gripped that country. Some..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 21 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
USATODAY.com

Biden’s Choice of Vilsack for U.S.D.A. Raises Fears for Small Farmers

 Democrats have struggled to win voters in rural America and critics say the return of Tom Vilsack, a former agriculture secretary, won’t help.
NYTimes.com

