Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine today
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for struggling Americans, ending a long standoff in Washington with one of the biggest rescue bills in U.S. history.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Watch Live: Joe Biden poised to receive COVID vaccineMr. Biden is set to join a growing list of public officials who have shared their experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19 as part of efforts to build..
CBS News
Russia working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine: Russian envoyRussia is working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at Dr Reddy's Laboratories for use in India, Russia and other countries, said..
IndiaTimes
UK cut off over new COVID strain
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emergesCountries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new, highly-transmissable COVID strain has gripped that country. Some..
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
AP Top Stories December 21 AHere's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
USATODAY.com
Biden’s Choice of Vilsack for U.S.D.A. Raises Fears for Small FarmersDemocrats have struggled to win voters in rural America and critics say the return of Tom Vilsack, a former agriculture secretary, won’t help.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources