Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s fatherThe White House on Wednesday announced full pardons for another slate of Trump allies and friends, including former campaign advisers Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, plus Charles Kushner, the father of Mr Trump’s son-in-law and...
News video: Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner 02:23

 President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

