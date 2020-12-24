Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father
The White House on Wednesday announced full pardons for another slate of Trump allies and friends, including former campaign advisers Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, plus Charles Kushner, the father of Mr Trump’s son-in-law and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Tide turns on Kim Jong-un's plan for North Korean 'Ibiza' beach resortIts tourism potential has been lauded by no less a real estate expert than US President Donald Trump, who praised its "great beaches". But six years after it was..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Warns Iran of Retaliation After Attacks on U.S. Embassy in BaghdadThe administration and military officials blame Tehran for recent rocket attacks in Iraq, adding to the growing tensions between the United States and Iran.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump vetoes US defence budget, calls it 'gift' to Russia, ChinaUS President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed massive annual defence policy bill, saying it fails to include critical national security measures and is a gift to..
WorldNews
Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerPresident Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's fatherUS President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Charles Kushner
President Trump Pardons Jared Kushner's Father CharlesDonald Trump is passing out presidential pardons like holiday gifts ... and now Jared Kushner's father is getting in on the action, and this one is really..
TMZ.com
Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerWith days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
CBS News
Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon
Trump Pardons Manafort
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist and convicted felon
Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and StoneTrump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump
Moroccans and Israelis forging new tiesRABAT, Morocco - Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting..
WorldNews
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other alliesTrump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com
Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense billPresident Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..
USATODAY.com
Trump threatens to reject stimulus deal and issues controversial pardonsPresident Trump is demanding Congress renegotiate its $900 billion stimulus package to include $2,000 checks for Americans. He also announced pardons for several..
CBS News
White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retireWASHINGTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday that she plans to retire but that she is willing to help..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources