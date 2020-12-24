Parents of ‘Balloon Boy’ Are Pardoned by Colorado’s Governor
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Richard and Mayumi Heene were accused of concocting a hoax after their 6-year-old son was feared to have floated away in a balloon in 2009. The boy was found safe at home.
