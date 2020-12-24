Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parents of ‘Balloon Boy’ Are Pardoned by Colorado’s Governor

NYTimes.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Richard and Mayumi Heene were accused of concocting a hoax after their 6-year-old son was feared to have floated away in a balloon in 2009. The boy was found safe at home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDVR - Published
News video: ‘Balloon Boy’ parents pardoned by Colorado Governor

‘Balloon Boy’ parents pardoned by Colorado Governor 01:59

 Gov. Jared Polis announced pardons were granted to the “Balloon Boy” parents responsible for an elaborate hoax in 2009. The pair claimed their 6-year-old son was trapped inside a helium-filled gas balloon flying over Fort Collins.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents Of 'Ballon Boy' Pardoned [Video]

Parents Of 'Ballon Boy' Pardoned

Gov. Jared Polis announced clemency for 22 including two pardons for the parents of "balloon boy."

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Parents convicted in 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned by Colorado governor

 Richard and Mayumi Heene reported that their 6-year-old son floated away in a UFO-shaped balloon above Fort Collins in 2009.
Upworthy

Parents of ‘Balloon Boy,’ the hoax that captivated and confused the nation, pardoned by Colorado governor

 Read more
Washington Post

Parents convicted of 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned by Colorado governor - Business Insider

 Authorities said that it was to make them more marketable for a reality TV show after they appeared on ABC's Wife Swap.
Upworthy