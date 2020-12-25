Global  
 

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

WorldNews Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gamblerLONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after launching the biggest gamble of his career. The Conservative prime minister spent part of his childhood in the EU capital, where his father Stanley worked for the European Commission, and lived there again as a journalist in the 1990s when he was given to tall tales about bureaucratic skullduggery. It was perhaps understandable if he felt torn about which way to leap in Britain's 2016 referendum, famously drawing up a list of pros and cons for EU membership before throwing his considerable political charisma behind the...
Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

The Brexit deal calls for DNA profiles to use a 20-year-old email app

 The mammoth, last-minute deal that will govern the United Kingdom and European Union’s trade relations going forward post-Brexit has been finalized in the nick..
The Verge
Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline? [Video]

Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline?

The majority of the UK's fruit and vegetables are imported from Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:37Published

EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

 The post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? [Video]

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave [Video]

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave

Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Covid-19: London's NHS Nightingale 'on standby'

 NHS England says the facility is available to help the capital's hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise.
BBC News

2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'

 Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News

UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'

 A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews

WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion rule

 Officials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News

Deferring Greek Demands for Sanctions, EU Will Give Turkey Refugee Aid

 After backing off from vowed sanctions insisted upon by Greece for Turkey’s plan to drill for oil and gas off Greek islands, the European Union will ship..
WorldNews
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal

 A post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling. The deal was..
WorldNews

There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU [Video]

There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU

Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal, but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the European Commission chief said on Wednesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal [Video]

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

For Britishers, 2021 is going to get bumpy

 First came the Brexit trade deal. Now comes the red tape and the institutional nitty gritty. Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European...
Mid-Day

EXPLAINER: Brexit ends Britons' right to live and work in EU

 LONDON (AP) — So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNewsday

Brexit: UK EU deal hurts New Zealand exports, says Beef and Lamb

Brexit: UK EU deal hurts New Zealand exports, says Beef and Lamb By RNZ The meat industry is urging the Government to fight new quotas for local exporters as part of new trade deal between the UK and European Union.The...
New Zealand Herald