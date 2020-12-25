Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler
LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after launching the biggest gamble of his career. The Conservative prime minister spent part of his childhood in the EU capital, where his father Stanley worked for the European Commission, and lived there again as a journalist in the 1990s when he was given to tall tales about bureaucratic skullduggery. It was perhaps understandable if he felt torn about which way to leap in Britain's 2016 referendum, famously drawing up a list of pros and cons for EU membership before throwing his considerable political charisma behind the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade dealParliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News
Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signedThe treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56Published
Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzleLondon: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
The Brexit deal calls for DNA profiles to use a 20-year-old email appThe mammoth, last-minute deal that will govern the United Kingdom and European Union’s trade relations going forward post-Brexit has been finalized in the nick..
The Verge
Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:37Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade dealThe post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59Published
Covid-19: London's NHS Nightingale 'on standby'NHS England says the facility is available to help the capital's hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise.
BBC News
2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News
UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion ruleOfficials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
Deferring Greek Demands for Sanctions, EU Will Give Turkey Refugee AidAfter backing off from vowed sanctions insisted upon by Greece for Turkey’s plan to drill for oil and gas off Greek islands, the European Union will ship..
WorldNews
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade dealA post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling. The deal was..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources