Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform



Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

