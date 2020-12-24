Global  
 

Alibaba stock suffering record drop after antitrust probe in China

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Alibaba stock suffering record drop after antitrust probe in ChinaShares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled Thursday toward the lowest close in nearly six months, after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant. A focus of the investigation was Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires Alibaba’s business partners to avoid dealing with competitors,...
Alibaba Group Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses

China aims cracks down on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

 U.S. tech companies face similar scrutiny with regulators looking at whether Facebook and others hamper competition.
CBS News
China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba [Video]

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

China investigates Alibaba over 'monopoly tactics'

 The Chinese tech giant is face a probe by regulators into locking merchants into its platform.
BBC News

Alibaba says its technology won't target Uighurs

 A recent report said China's Alibaba's facial recognition technology can pick out Uighur minorities.
BBC News

