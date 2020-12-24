Alibaba stock suffering record drop after antitrust probe in China
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled Thursday toward the lowest close in nearly six months, after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant. A focus of the investigation was Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires Alibaba’s business partners to avoid dealing with competitors,...
Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses
China aims cracks down on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probeU.S. tech companies face similar scrutiny with regulators looking at whether Facebook and others hamper competition.
CBS News
China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
China investigates Alibaba over 'monopoly tactics'The Chinese tech giant is face a probe by regulators into locking merchants into its platform.
BBC News
Alibaba says its technology won't target UighursA recent report said China's Alibaba's facial recognition technology can pick out Uighur minorities.
BBC News
