20 migrants dead off Tunisia after boat sinks, more missing
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
About 20 African migrants were found dead on Thursday after their boat, which was trying to reach Europe, sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Tunisian authorities said. Five survivors were rescued and the Tunisian navy is searching for up to 20 others still believed missing. Tunisian coast guard boats and local fishermen found the bodies off the coastal city of Sfax in...
