Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Bucs can secure their place in the NFC playoffs with a win over the reeling Lions, who will be without five coaches due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
News video: Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking

Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking 01:55

 Former Bucs and Colts head coach Tony Dungy ranked Tom Brady sixth on his list of all-time great QBs. Brady, who's friends with Dungy, answered with a joking tweet as he prepares for Saturday's game against Detroit.

