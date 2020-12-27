|
Tom Brady inspires Tampa Bay Buccaneers into play-offs for first time since 2007
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Tom Brady helps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure an NFL first play-off spot since 2007 in a win over the Detroit Lions.
