Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Brady inspires Tampa Bay Buccaneers into play-offs for first time since 2007

BBC Sport Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Tom Brady helps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure an NFL first play-off spot since 2007 in a win over the Detroit Lions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking [Video]

Tom Brady laughs off Tony Dungy's ranking

Former Bucs and Colts head coach Tony Dungy ranked Tom Brady sixth on his list of all-time great QBs. Brady, who's friends with Dungy, answered with a joking tweet as he prepares for Saturday's game..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:55Published
Did Tom Brady Officially Win the Breakup With Bill Belichick? [Video]

Did Tom Brady Officially Win the Breakup With Bill Belichick?

For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots will not be headed to the postseason. Meanwhile, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear destined for the playoffs.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:26Published
Surveys find many Tampa Bay first responders will not get the coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Surveys find many Tampa Bay first responders will not get the coronavirus vaccine

Local fire and police departments conducted surveys about the coronavirus vaccine, and a significant number of first responders say they are not taking it or undecided.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: We’re asking too much of Tom Brady during his first year with Buccaneers | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: We’re asking too much of Tom Brady during his first year with Buccaneers | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses Tom Brady's relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians. Hear why Colin believes the media has been too harsh on Tom Brady...
FOX Sports

Brady inspires Buccaneers into NFL play-offs

 Tom Brady helps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure an NFL first play-off spot since 2007 in a win over the Detroit Lions.
BBC News

Tom Brady's Record-Setting Day, Bucs Playoff Berth Should Put the NFL on Notice

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' 2020 season has gone through rough patches, though it will still end in their first playoff berth since...
Upworthy