You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Mahomes is the MVP & Tom Brady isn't the same player he was' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs' loss to Chiefs | UNDISPUTED



Patrick Mahomes was able to even his record at 2-and-2 against Tom Brady with a 27-to-24 win yesterday. Mahomes started out hot connecting with Tyreek Hill, who racked up over 200 yards and 2.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:11 Published on November 30, 2020 Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record



As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to beat the New York Giants Monday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on November 4, 2020