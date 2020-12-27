Global  
 

Phil Niekro, who rode his knuckleball to the Hall of Fame, dies at 81

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Phil Niekro, who learned the knuckleball from his father, recorded 318 wins and 3,342 strikeouts with the Braves and three other teams.
