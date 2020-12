Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert



After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published 5 days ago

WHO: Vaccine should stop new variant coronavirus



Scientists are looking to confirm vaccines will be effective against the new coronavirus strain. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:22 Published 6 days ago