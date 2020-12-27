Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 3' is a go after '1984' earns $16.7M in theaters while streaming on HBO Max

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
We waited what felt like forever for "Wonder Woman 1984," which earned $16.7 million in theaters. But "Wonder Woman 3" is already on the way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' 00:36

 "Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

HBO HBO American pay television network

Little Known Facts About Kit Harington [Video]

Little Known Facts About Kit Harington

Kit Harington is known for his portrayal of Jon Snow on the HBO series "Game of Thrones. The actor has been in the spotlight for years. Business Insider has some things that fans might not know about him. His favorite book is George Orwell's "1984." Harington is also a nervous flyer and has to touch the outside of the plane three times before he gets in. Prior to landing a role on "Game of Thrones," Harington hated George R.R. Martin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX [Video]

How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the movie will only be available for one month. The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month. It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender & Non-Binary, Helena Bonham Carter Chimes In on 'The Crown' Argument & More Top News | THR [Video]

Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender & Non-Binary, Helena Bonham Carter Chimes In on 'The Crown' Argument & More Top News | THR

Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published
The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News [Video]

The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News

The finale of 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984" [Video]

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max. The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020. Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film [Video]

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [Video]

How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board Warner Bros. Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast...
The Verge

'Wonder Woman 1984' could have the best pandemic opening if HBO Max doesn't cannibalize ticket sales

 "Wonder Woman 1984" arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Christmas Day. IT could have the highest box office open, if streaming doesn't...
Upworthy Also reported by •Business InsiderJust Jared

Is There a 'Wonder Woman 1984' End Credits Scene?

 Wonder Woman 1984 is finally out in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max at the same time on Friday (December 25), and it’s expected to be one of the...
Just Jared Also reported by •engadgetThe Wrap9to5GoogleNYTimes.com