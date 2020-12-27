'Wonder Woman 3' is a go after '1984' earns $16.7M in theaters while streaming on HBO Max

Little Known Facts About Kit Harington



Kit Harington is known for his portrayal of Jon Snow on the HBO series "Game of Thrones. The actor has been in the spotlight for years. Business Insider has some things that fans might not know about him. His favorite book is George Orwell's "1984." Harington is also a nervous flyer and has to touch the outside of the plane three times before he gets in. Prior to landing a role on "Game of Thrones," Harington hated George R.R. Martin.

