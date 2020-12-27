'Wonder Woman 3' is a go after '1984' earns $16.7M in theaters while streaming on HBO Max

"Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business...
Kit Harington is known for his portrayal of Jon Snow on the HBO series "Game of Thrones. The actor has been in the spotlight for years. Business Insider has some things that fans might not know about him. His favorite book is George Orwell's "1984." Harington is also a nervous flyer and has to touch the outside of the plane three times before he gets in. Prior to landing a role on "Game of Thrones," Harington hated George R.R. Martin.
Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.
