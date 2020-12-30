Global  
 

A third ‘Wonder Woman’ with Gal Gadot already in the works

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A third ‘Wonder Woman’ with Gal Gadot already in the worksWhile “Wonder Woman 1984” was released on HBO Max as well as in theaters on Friday, the next installment will have a more traditional theatrical release.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
News video: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins confirmed for 'Wonder Woman 3'

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins confirmed for 'Wonder Woman 3' 00:59

 Warner Bros. has confirmed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be back to "conclude the long-planned" third 'Wonder Woman' movie.

