A third ‘Wonder Woman’ with Gal Gadot already in the works

Warner Bros. said it would accelerate development of a third "Wonder Woman" movie also written and directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the...

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board Warner Bros. Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast...

The Verge 2 days ago



