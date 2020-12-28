Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Loughlin released from prison after nearly 2 months

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin released from prison after nearly 2 monthsActress Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The “Full House” star walked out ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison

Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison 00:35

 TMZ reports that Lori Loughlin has been released from prison. Loughlin was released from Dublin Federal Correctional Institute early Monday morning. She spent nearly two months in the facility. She was two days shy of the length of her original sentence when she was released. Loughlin took a plea...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lori Loughlin Lori Loughlin American actress

Lori Loughlin released from prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin released from prison

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:16Published

Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam

 The actor and her husband admitted ​to paying $500,000 i bribes to get their two daughters into USC.
CBS News

Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months

 Lori Loughlin may have missed spending Christmas with her family but the good news ... she's only 3 days late 'cause she was just released from prison. The "Full..
TMZ.com

Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

 Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal [Video]

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam [Video]

Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam

Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Reportedly Struggling with Her Jail Sentence [Video]

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Reportedly Struggling with Her Jail Sentence

"It's just a nightmare for them," a source said.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas woman on President Trump commuting her remaining term of supervised release from prison

 Crystal Munoz, who President Trump commuted the remaining term of supervised release from prison last week, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that she...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Longtime Anti-Nuclear Activists Face Prison, Again, After Breaking Into Naval Base

 In the midst of a pandemic that's wreaking havoc on prisons and disproportionately affects older people, they have been sentenced to up to 33 months in prison.
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Alhathloul sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison: state-linked media

 One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at...
CBC.ca Also reported by •News24UpworthyFOXNews.comNPRSky News