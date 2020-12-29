Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opinion: ESPN's Booger McFarland dangerously wrong about Dwayne Haskins, Black players

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
ESPN's Booger McFarland said young Black NFL players like Dwayne Haskins are more concerned with building brand than working. He is wildly wrong.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican [Video]

Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican

According to ESPN, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Tolliver and Marco Belinelli met with the pope on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Opinion: ESPN analyst Booger McFarland dangerously wrong about Dwayne Haskins and young Black NFL players

 ESPN's Booger McFarland said young Black NFL players like Dwayne Haskins are more concerned with building brand than working. He is wildly wrong.
USATODAY.com

ESPN's Booger McFarland Calls Out Black NFL Stars for Focus on Brand, Not the Game

 Washington cutting Dwayne Haskins has ESPN's Booger McFarland in a bad mood, and he's essentially blasting the NFL's young Black stars for throwing away...
TMZ.com