Statue of Freed Slave Kneeling Before Lincoln Is Removed in Boston

VOA News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The statue was created to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people in America and was based on Archer Alexander, a Black man who escaped slavery, helped the Union Army and was the last man recaptured under the Fugitive Slave Act
Four people have been charged with criminal damage after the toppling of astatue of slave trader Edward Colston. Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25,Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear..

Group Sends Letter To City Leaders Calling For Removal Of Statue Of Slave Owner John O'Donnell In Canton Square

Statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln is removed in Boston

 A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet — optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning...
