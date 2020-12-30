Global  
 

Argentina approves bill to legalize abortion

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Women in Argentina will now have the right to terminate pregnancy at up to 14 weeks. The Senate vote is a landmark for abortion rights in Latin America.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion 03:17

 Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

