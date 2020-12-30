|
Argentina approves bill to legalize abortion
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Women in Argentina will now have the right to terminate pregnancy at up to 14 weeks. The Senate vote is a landmark for abortion rights in Latin America.
Related news from verified sources
