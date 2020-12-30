Argentina approves bill to legalize abortion

Abortion in Argentina reaches key vote



After years of debate, the Argentine Senate is set to vote on legislation that would make the predominantly Roman Catholic country the largest in Latin America to legalize elective abortion. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:15 Published 10 hours ago

Argentina activists demonstrate in support of abortion legalisation bill



Activists demonstrated outside Argentina's legislature to show support for an abortion bill currently going through the Senate. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago