RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020: Date, Admit Card, venue, and other details about exam
The 1st stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for eligible candidates.Full Article
The first stage of the computer-based test for RRB NTPC recruitment will be held from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021.