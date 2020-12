RRB NTPC admit card likely to be out soon; check exam date, venue, centre and other details Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

RRB NTPC exam will be held for filling over 35,000 vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like