Blast at Yemen's Aden airport kills 16 as new government delegation lands: officials

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 5 killed after blast hits Yemen's Aden airport as newly-formed govt arrived

5 killed after blast hits Yemen's Aden airport as newly-formed govt arrived 01:29

 A massive blast hit Yemen's Aden airport shortly after plane carrying new formed government ministers arrived from Saudi Arabia, killed and several wounded, reports Reuters quoting a local security source. Gunfire shots were also heard.

