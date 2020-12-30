Blast at Yemen's Aden airport kills 16 as new government delegation lands: officials
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.
A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources