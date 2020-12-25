British Lawmakers Approve Trade Deal with EU
British, EU economic independence takes effect New Year's Day
British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.
