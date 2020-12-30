Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian policemen were involved in the killing of student Giulio Regeni. The investigation has strained relations between the two countries.Full Article
Egypt rejects claims policemen were involved in Italian student murder
