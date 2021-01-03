The words "Where's my money" were sprayed on US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home received a severed pig's head and fake blood.Full Article
Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi's homes vandalized with graffiti
