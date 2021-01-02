The homes of Sen. Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the two most powerful members of Congress, have been reported vandalized, days after the contentious passage of a stimulus bill that has been criticized as inadequate by a broad coalition ranging from progressive activists to President Donald Trump.Full Article
Homes of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are reported vandalized
