England winger Jadon Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal this season to seal a 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at home against Wolfsburg on Sunday to breathe life back into his side's fading title hopes. After crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin a fortnight ago before the league's two-week winter hiatus, Dortmund saw off a spirited...Full Article
Sancho ends goal drought to help put Dortmund back into Bundesliga title race
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jadon Sancho LIVE: Chelsea again named on the bench for Dortmund
Football.london
Bundesliga action continues today with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich looking to make a statement in this season's title race
You might like
More coverage
Bayern interim coach Flick braces for stormy Bundesliga debut
Reuters - Sports
SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF FC BAYERN MUNICH HEADQUARTERS 2. BAYERN..