Sancho ends goal drought to help put Dortmund back into Bundesliga title race

Sancho ends goal drought to help put Dortmund back into Bundesliga title race

WorldNews

Published

England winger Jadon Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal this season to seal a 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at home against Wolfsburg on Sunday to breathe life back into his side's fading title hopes. After crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin a fortnight ago before the league's two-week winter hiatus, Dortmund saw off a spirited...

Full Article